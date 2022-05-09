Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 57,585 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 327,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 57,585 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.34% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $102,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 12,743 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 75,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE LH traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.49. 562,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,955. The business’s fifty day moving average is $266.06 and its 200 day moving average is $278.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $232.01 and a fifty-two week high of $317.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.13. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

In related news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,588 shares of company stock worth $987,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LH. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $354.00 to $323.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $344.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.88.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.