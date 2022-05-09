SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 294.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,448 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth $174,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 7.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SITC opened at $15.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.90 and a 12-month high of $17.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 1.52.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 24.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 106.12%.

In related news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,297 shares of company stock worth $5,900,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SITC. StockNews.com began coverage on SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.20.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

