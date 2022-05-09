Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Shares Gap Down to $11.58

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.58, but opened at $10.70. Similarweb shares last traded at $10.35, with a volume of 3,286 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMWB. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Similarweb from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays upgraded Similarweb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Similarweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16.

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $40.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.74 million. Similarweb had a negative net margin of 50.10% and a negative return on equity of 178.53%. Research analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMWB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Similarweb by 2,440.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 7,321 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Similarweb during the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Similarweb during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. 42.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

