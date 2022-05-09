Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of SIEB opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $63.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.39%.
About Siebert Financial (Get Rating)
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
