Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of SIEB opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12 and a 200-day moving average of $2.37. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.88 and a one year high of $6.39. The company has a market cap of $63.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of -0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 11.39%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Siebert Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 43,439 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 52,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Siebert Financial by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Siebert Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 61.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

