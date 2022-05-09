Shore Capital Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods (LON:ABF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($28.73) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,500 ($31.23) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($32.48) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,100 ($26.23) to GBX 1,850 ($23.11) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated British Foods presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,436.67 ($30.44).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,588 ($19.84) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,670.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,854.20. Associated British Foods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,389 ($29.84). The firm has a market capitalization of £12.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 13.80 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.27%.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Graham Allan bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($19.49) per share, with a total value of £34,320 ($42,873.20).

Associated British Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.