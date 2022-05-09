Sentinel Price Reaches $0.0021 on Exchanges (DVPN)

Sentinel (DVPN) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. During the last seven days, Sentinel has traded down 29% against the dollar. Sentinel has a market capitalization of $17.61 million and $615,593.00 worth of Sentinel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sentinel alerts:

CyberVein (CVT) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

U Network (UUU) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Sentinel

Sentinel (CRYPTO:DVPN) is a coin. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. Sentinel’s total supply is 15,937,112,622 coins and its circulating supply is 8,572,092,854 coins. Sentinel’s official Twitter account is @SentinelGroupio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel’s official message board is t.me/Sentinel_Announcements . The Reddit community for Sentinel is https://reddit.com/r/SENT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sentinel’s official website is sentinel.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel is a modern VPN backed by the blockchain anonymity and security. The Sentinel token (SENT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to reward the users who share unused bandwidth within the platform. “

Sentinel Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentinel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentinel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sentinel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sentinel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.