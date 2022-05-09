SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,560 ($19.49) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SGRO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($16.55) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($15.62) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,545 ($19.30) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,402.91 ($17.53).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,109 ($13.85) on Thursday. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 980.60 ($12.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,508 ($18.84). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,318.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,327.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The firm has a market cap of £13.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 16.90 ($0.21) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from SEGRO’s previous dividend of $7.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. SEGRO’s payout ratio is 0.07%.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

