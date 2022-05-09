Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

SNFCA opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.77. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 201,830 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Security National Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Security National Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,230 shares during the period. 41.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

