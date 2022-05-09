Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,671 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 15.0% during the third quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,825 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $393,000. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter valued at $57,893,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the fourth quarter valued at $3,063,000. 91.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Twitter in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

In other news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $176,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bruce Falck sold 20,069 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $981,173.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 346,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,926,206.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,764 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,571 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $49.12 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.30 and a 12-month high of $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.53 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 6.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its 200-day moving average is $42.92.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.87. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the social networking company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time. The company's primary product is Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products that enable advertisers to promote brands, products, and services, as well as enable advertisers to target an audience based on various factors, including who an account follows and actions taken on its platform, such as Tweets created and engagement with Tweets.

