Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $4.08 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,618,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $934,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,267 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,148,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,161,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981,012 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MCHP. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $66.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.34 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.30 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

