Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAR. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 505.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 58,444 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.3% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 81.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 41.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 35.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Marriott International from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 3,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $674,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,561,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider William P. Brown sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $99,548.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,373 shares of company stock worth $3,677,904. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

MAR opened at $170.24 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.16. The firm has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 116.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

