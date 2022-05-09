Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.26 Million Stock Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,367 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 337.7% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total transaction of $398,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MPC stock opened at $94.26 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.77. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $96.90.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.10. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.55.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

