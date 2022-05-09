Securian Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,507,992,000 after acquiring an additional 169,097 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $655,228,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $579,666,000 after buying an additional 115,255 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 3,604,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $482,044,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,418,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $509,697,000 after buying an additional 326,732 shares in the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFF. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.68.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total value of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $122.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.12 billion, a PE ratio of 120.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.40. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $157.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

