Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 27,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $1,887,411.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,085,003. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,878 shares in the company, valued at $2,324,369.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock worth $5,768,339. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIS opened at $70.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GIS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.09.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

