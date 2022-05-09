Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.58.

Monster Beverage stock opened at $85.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.93. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 23.32%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

