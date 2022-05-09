Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 723 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,189,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $725,420,000 after buying an additional 1,474,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,694,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $670,734,000 after buying an additional 72,120 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,168,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $514,186,000 after buying an additional 1,038,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,246,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $362,978,000 after buying an additional 681,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,002,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,225,000 after purchasing an additional 152,249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,571,702 shares of company stock valued at $227,621,630. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $41.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.91. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $46.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLB. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

