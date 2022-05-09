Securian Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,679.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,361,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,064,000 after buying an additional 1,285,111 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,440,518 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $303,026,000 after purchasing an additional 724,621 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,839,669 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $252,438,000 after purchasing an additional 577,511 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 516.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 652,231 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after purchasing an additional 546,357 shares during the period. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $43.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $55.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $48.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.33 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a $0.4775 dividend. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.34%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

