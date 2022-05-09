Secret (SCRT) Trading 23.2% Lower Over Last Week

Secret (SCRT) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Secret coin can now be purchased for $2.85 or 0.00009118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $465.74 million and approximately $17.91 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Secret has traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.90 or 0.00236235 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003913 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015625 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.88 or 0.00459966 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003141 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

