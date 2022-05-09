Secret (SCRT) Price Hits $3.23 on Top Exchanges

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last week, Secret has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. Secret has a market cap of $528.01 million and $10.09 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret coin can now be bought for approximately $3.23 or 0.00009460 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.20 or 0.00249264 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004104 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000618 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00015940 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $158.23 or 0.00462958 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001037 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000594 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Secret Profile

SCRT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 163,295,557 coins. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Secret’s official website is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

