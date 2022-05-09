Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $71.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.92.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

SEE opened at $65.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.67. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $53.87 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sealed Air’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 6.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 269.0% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sealed Air (Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.