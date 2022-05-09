Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 53 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 893 shares.The stock last traded at $3,910.00 and had previously closed at $3,925.02.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seaboard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,061.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.32.

Seaboard ( NYSE:SEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $103.27 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter.

Seaboard Company Profile (NYSE:SEB)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

