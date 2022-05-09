Seaboard (NYSE:SEB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSE:SEB – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 53 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 893 shares.The stock last traded at $3,910.00 and had previously closed at $3,925.02.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seaboard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4,061.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.32.
Seaboard Company Profile (NYSE:SEB)
Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seaboard (SEB)
- Time to Buy These 3 Oversold Mid-Caps
- Institutional Support For Tyson Foods Is Growing
- Johnson Outdoors Falls On Bleak Outlook
- HCA Healthcare Stock is Ready to Climb Higher
- Mattel Stock is Ready to Catch
Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.