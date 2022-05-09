Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Analysts expect Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) to post ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Schrödinger’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.39). Schrödinger reported earnings per share of ($0.49) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Schrödinger will report full year earnings of ($2.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($1.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.63) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Schrödinger.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 87.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $48.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

SDGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,123,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,796,000 after buying an additional 160,541 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,938,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,331,000 after buying an additional 654,146 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,487,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,637,000 after buying an additional 124,702 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 521,739.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,262,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,088,000 after buying an additional 1,262,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.5% in the third quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,222,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,859,000 after buying an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDGR traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.83. 40,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,291. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.21. Schrödinger has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.70.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

