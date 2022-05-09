Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF) Given New 455.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBBTF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from 435.00 to 455.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Schibsted ASA from 485.00 to 415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Schibsted ASA from 265.00 to 276.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schibsted ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Schibsted ASA from 300.00 to 285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schibsted ASA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $373.50.

SBBTF opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Schibsted ASA has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.42.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Nordic Marketplaces, News Media, eCommerce & Distribution, and Financial Services & Ventures segments. It operates online classified operations that provide technology-based services to connect buyers and sellers and facilitate transactions from job offers to real estate, cars, travel, consumer goods, and others.

