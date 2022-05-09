Savaria (TSE:SIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.04

Shares of Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$15.04 and last traded at C$15.09, with a volume of 6797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.24.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SIS. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$24.50 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savaria in a report on Friday, March 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Savaria from C$26.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Savaria in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.85.

Get Savaria alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of C$953.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.94.

Savaria ( TSE:SIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$189.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$182.35 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Savaria Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Savaria’s payout ratio is 260.32%.

In other news, Director Jean-Louis Chapdelaine sold 25,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.48, for a total value of C$437,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,185,375.

About Savaria (TSE:SIS)

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and accessibility and home elevators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.