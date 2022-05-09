Santiment Network Token (SAN) Price Tops $0.33 on Exchanges

Santiment Network Token (SAN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Santiment Network Token has a market cap of $20.75 million and $14,509.00 worth of Santiment Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Santiment Network Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001020 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Santiment Network Token has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,164.36 or 1.00053448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00100077 BTC.

Santiment Network Token Profile

Santiment Network Token is a coin. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Santiment Network Token’s total supply is 83,337,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,293,579 coins. The official website for Santiment Network Token is santiment.net . The official message board for Santiment Network Token is medium.com/santiment . Santiment Network Token’s official Twitter account is @cryptoants and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Santiment will be a financial market data and content platform for cryptocurrency and blockchain space. Santiment offers data feeds and content streams (including newswires) alongside a regularly updated database of cryptocurrency projects. “

Buying and Selling Santiment Network Token

