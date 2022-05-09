Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $25,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 147.8% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $325.00 to $285.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price target on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Salesforce from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.70. 7,232,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,673,301. The firm has a market cap of $168.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.13, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.58 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.62.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.88, for a total transaction of $503,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $153,653.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,122,009.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,035 shares of company stock valued at $32,854,464. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

