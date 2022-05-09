Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is Ithaka Group LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Ithaka Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,503 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Salesforce makes up approximately 4.1% of Ithaka Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ithaka Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $33,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the third quarter worth $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Salesforce by 719.0% in the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after acquiring an additional 178,392 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CRM traded down $6.10 on Monday, hitting $163.60. The stock had a trading volume of 9,912,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,391,249. The stock has a market cap of $162.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.71. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.13 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.12. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 9,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.94, for a total value of $1,770,206.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,436,352,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total value of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,947,640. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.50.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

