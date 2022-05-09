SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.07). The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. SailPoint Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on SAIL. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.25 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.18.

In other news, insider Matt Mills sold 4,063 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $182,428.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,005,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,409 shares of company stock valued at $3,031,585 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $438,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $509,000.

NYSE:SAIL traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $62.82. 5,625,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,151,690. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $64.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.61 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.10 and a 200 day moving average of $48.79.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

