Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Stock Price Up 2.5% Following Insider Buying Activity

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.5% on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $29.54 and last traded at $29.33. Approximately 6,456 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 644,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.61.

Specifically, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of Sage Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAGE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average is $38.24.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The business had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.64) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sage Therapeutics by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sage Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $554,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 133.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 577,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after purchasing an additional 330,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 84.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

