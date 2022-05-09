Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $34.36 on Major Exchanges

Safe (SAFE) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. Over the last week, Safe has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Safe has a total market capitalization of $715.97 million and approximately $921,042.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be bought for $34.36 or 0.00106893 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000611 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

