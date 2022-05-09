Sabre Gold Mines (TSE:SGLD) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (TSE:SGLD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 109584 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Separately, Fundamental Research raised their price target on Sabre Gold Mines from C$0.37 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a market cap of C$37.97 million and a PE ratio of -3.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.13, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

