S4FE Price Tops $0.0012 on Top Exchanges (S4F)

S4FE (S4F) traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, S4FE has traded 26.9% lower against the US dollar. S4FE has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and approximately $1.00 worth of S4FE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S4FE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,778.60 or 0.99801617 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002632 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00100188 BTC.

About S4FE

S4F is a coin. S4FE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 895,310,762 coins. The official website for S4FE is www.s4fe.io . S4FE’s official message board is medium.com/@s4fe . S4FE’s official Twitter account is @s4fe_i0 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “S4FE is a blockchain-based global database for the registration and identification of stolen and lost items. The database is accessible to everyone and enables users to register and search for property. The types of property include electronic devices, jewelry, personal collections, documents, sports and hobby equipment, vehicles and machines and any other conceivable item representing value to its owner. The Token, which is based on the established ERC-20 standard, works in conjunction with various Smart Contracts to regulate the network and the incentives to use the network. The applications – the software running on different devices – are the interface between the (largely self- regulating) network and users. “

Buying and Selling S4FE

