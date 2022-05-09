S&T (ETR:SANT) PT Set at €28.50 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.50 ($30.00) price target on S&T (ETR:SANT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($33.68) price target on S&T in a report on Monday, March 21st. Warburg Research set a €28.00 ($29.47) price target on S&T in a report on Thursday.

Shares of S&T stock opened at €15.91 ($16.75) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €15.42 and its 200 day moving average is €16.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.50. S&T has a one year low of €11.22 ($11.81) and a one year high of €23.94 ($25.20).

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and consults and sells third-party hardware and software products.

