Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Given New C$38.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities raised shares of Russel Metals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a buy rating and a C$36.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research reissued a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.61.

TSE:RUS opened at C$32.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.09. Russel Metals has a 1-year low of C$29.38 and a 1-year high of C$37.57.

Russel Metals ( TSE:RUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.55 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Russel Metals will post 2.7616366 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Russel Metals

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

