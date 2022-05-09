Rublix Price Tops $0.0762 on Exchanges (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 9th. Rublix has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $110.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rublix coin can now be bought for about $0.0762 or 0.00000245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rublix has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001624 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002054 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.60 or 0.00592552 BTC.
- Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00141217 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00035796 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,152.96 or 1.93082879 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Rublix Profile
Rublix Coin Trading
