Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $81.00 to $76.00. The stock traded as low as $61.17 and last traded at $61.20, with a volume of 253855 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.85.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RCL. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $125.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $290,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 3,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $297,220.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,931 shares of company stock worth $1,505,730 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,362,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,262,000 after buying an additional 734,952 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,792,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,506,000 after buying an additional 139,141 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,061,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,524,000 after buying an additional 131,171 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 32.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,488,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,328,000 after buying an additional 860,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,577,000. 73.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.65) by $0.08. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.44) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

