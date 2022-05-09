Royal Bank of Canada Trims Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Target Price to C$2,700.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2,800.00 to C$2,700.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CSU has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,500.00 to C$2,400.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$2,400.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,900.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,100.00 to C$2,350.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2,414.29.

Get Constellation Software alerts:

CSU stock opened at C$1,979.25 on Thursday. Constellation Software has a 12 month low of C$1,677.44 and a 12 month high of C$2,385.80. The firm has a market cap of C$41.94 billion and a PE ratio of 106.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2,128.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2,159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.25, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Constellation Software ( TSE:CSU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$15.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$17.10 by C($1.38). The company had revenue of C$1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Software will post 82.0999979 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.286 per share. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th. This represents a $5.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is 21.46%.

About Constellation Software (Get Rating)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.