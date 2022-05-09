Robust Token (RBT) Trading 30.3% Lower This Week

Robust Token (RBT) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for about $8.91 or 0.00028705 BTC on popular exchanges. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $213,020.51 and $2,024.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Robust Token alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003221 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.88 or 0.00157460 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $184.61 or 0.00594691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00036431 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,833.98 or 1.95963942 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Robust Token Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robust Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Robust Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robust Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.