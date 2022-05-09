Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $22.89

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 22.89 and last traded at 23.50, with a volume of 267560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 28.79.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RIVN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $116.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Rivian Automotive from $130.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 83.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 41.06.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The business had revenue of 54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 60.72 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 5,500 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.8% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 60,744 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 43,624 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,762 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,206 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

