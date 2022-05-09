Rivian Automotive, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RIVN) Lock-Up Period To Expire on May 9th

Rivian Automotive’s (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, May 9th. Rivian Automotive had issued 153,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 10th. The total size of the offering was $11,934,000,000 based on an initial share price of $78.00. After the expiration of Rivian Automotive’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on RIVN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $104.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 83.06.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at 28.79 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of 41.06. The company has a quick ratio of 13.93, a current ratio of 14.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Rivian Automotive has a one year low of 28.71 and a one year high of 179.47.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -1.97 by -0.46. The firm had revenue of 54.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 60.72 million. Equities research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $2,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $631,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $270,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $2,206,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

