RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 289,431 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 669,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,431 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.2% of RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. RiverFront Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $40,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEMG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $259,821,000. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,415,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,586 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,536.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,161,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,699 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 728.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 881,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after acquiring an additional 775,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,238,000 after acquiring an additional 707,190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IEMG traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.12. 35,815,962 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,870,547. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $49.06 and a 12-month high of $68.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.36.

