RiverFront Investment Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,166,588.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,148,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,887,000 after buying an additional 1,148,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after buying an additional 146,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after buying an additional 119,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,027,000 after buying an additional 83,719 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 766,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,738,000 after buying an additional 79,650 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TLH traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.24. 99,155 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,501. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.13. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $118.69 and a 12-month high of $153.98.

