RiverFront Investment Group LLC Purchases 703 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,304.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of VMBS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.89. 2,725,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,797,138. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.53 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $47.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

