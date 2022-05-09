RiverFront Investment Group LLC Grows Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 46.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,133 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,937 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 267 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.03 on Monday, reaching $73.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,856,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,777. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $73.33 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $84.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.38.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.