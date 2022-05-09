RiverFront Investment Group LLC Acquires 1,879 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPSB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4,950.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.92. 2,140,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,889,072. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $31.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.08.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.