Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 19,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 841,336 shares.The stock last traded at $4.69 and had previously closed at $4.98.

RSKD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.79.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.59.

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $69.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Riskified’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Riskified Ltd. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSKD. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Riskified by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Riskified in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC grew its position in Riskified by 1,204.6% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

