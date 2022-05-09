RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Reaches Market Cap of $2.35 Million

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) traded down 18.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One RING X PLATFORM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded down 66.2% against the dollar. RING X PLATFORM has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $1.65 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,267.73 or 0.99957572 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002719 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00100318 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,192,785 coins. RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

