RH (NYSE:RH) Holdings Boosted by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RH were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 73.1% during the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the third quarter worth $53,000. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RH alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RH. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $634.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on RH from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.93, for a total value of $45,392.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,665.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 447,408 shares of company stock valued at $144,336,637. Corporate insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $293.66. 65,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,084. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $461.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.19. RH has a 52 week low of $286.07 and a 52 week high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RH will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About RH (Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.