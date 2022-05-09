RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RGC Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $20.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.76 and a beta of -0.28. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. RGC Resources had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a positive return on equity of 9.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGCO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in RGC Resources by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,795 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RGC Resources by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RGC Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

