Revomon Price Reaches $0.19 (REVO)

Revomon (REVO) traded 16% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Revomon has a market cap of $4.59 million and approximately $294,218.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

